Wayne County opening 2 shelters at schools ahead of Isaias

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Wayne County officials Monday announced they were opening two shelters ahead of Isaias, which could be a hurricane when it hits the North Carolina coast Monday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

Isaias was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later Monday, with winds of 74 mph or more.

Wayne County is forecast as the center of rainfall — with as much as seven inches falling during the storm, forecasters say.

Two shelters will open at 7 p.m. in Wayne County. Officials said they should be used as a last resort.

The two shelters are located at Meadow Lane Elementary School at 3500 E. Ash St. in Goldsboro and Spring Creek Middle School at 3579 South N.C. 111 in Seven Springs, county officials said.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shelter capacity will be greatly reduced, and residents should use shelters as a last resort,” a news release from the county said.

Health screenings will be given for everyone entering a shelter and face coverings are highly recommended while inside a shelter.

Shelter residents should bring clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items, snacks, games, medication, insurance information, and important documents, the news release said.

Pets are not allowed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: