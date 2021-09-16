Wayne County Public Library celebrating national library card sign-up month

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Public Library is again partnering with the American Library Association (ALA) to promote national library card sign-up month.

The library card sign-up month is celebrated in September and having a card offers everything from book and video checkouts, to early literacy programs, virtual homework help, GED classes and involvement in the community, a release from the library said.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Donna Phillips, the Library Director, said. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds, such as early literacy programs, STEM programs, and virtual tutoring.”

People of all ages can also participate in the library’s at-home BINGO activity featuring library resources. Participants who return a completed BINGO card will be entered in a raffle for one of four library themed tote bags and a gift card, the library said.

For more information about the programs and resources offered at the library, contact Jessica Lozano, PR Coordinator, at (919) 735-1824 ext. 5130 or email her at Jessica.Lozano@waynegov.com.