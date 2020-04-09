Wayne County reports 1st COVID-19 death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Wayne County.

Health officials say the individual died on April 9 from complications associated with the virus.

The patient was in their early 80s and suffered from underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, officials say no further information about this patient will be released.

Interim Health Director Ken Stern said, “Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by staying at home, practicing social distancing if you must go out, and following other CDC guidelines.”

