Wayne County Public Schools reverse previous decision, will now require masks in schools

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — School leaders in Wayne County reversed course Tuesday, moving to require face coverings in schools.

The Wayne County Board of Education previously decided that masks would be optional. It was one of three counties that made such a decision in central North Carolina.

Tuesday, the board voted 6-1 to require masks for students, staff, volunteers and school visitors.

A news release said it was “to help reduce student quarantines.”

Health officials say students exposed to someone with COVID-19 at school will not have to be excluded from school in a quarantine (for up to 10 days) if they along with the person they were exposed to are both wearing a mask.

The new rules for Wayne County go into effect Wednesday.

Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools, and Harnett County Schools remain as the only districts in central North Carolina making masks optional.