Wayne County Schools announces Hurricane Florence make-up days

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Wayne County Public Schools announced make-up days after students missed 10 says due to Hurricane Florence.

The district said the following calendar will be in place:

Traditional Academic Calendar:

Oct. 26 will serve as a make-up day after originally being scheduled as a teacher workday

The end of the first semester will be moved back a week.

Jan. 2 will serve as a make-up day after originally being scheduled as a teacher workday.

The workday scheduled for Jan. 21 will now be on Jan. 28.

The teacher workday scheduled for March 28 will now be April 1.



Non-Traditional Academic Calendar:

October 8 and October 9, originally scheduled as teacher workdays for Goldsboro High, Wayne Early/Middle College High, and Wayne School of Engineering, will now be Make-up Days.

This calendar could change as announced legislation will make it so North Carolina counties declared a major disaster by the president will not have to make up lost days.



