Wayne County News

Wayne County Schools announces Hurricane Florence make-up days

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 05:41 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 05:41 PM EDT

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Wayne County Public Schools announced make-up days after students missed 10 says due to Hurricane Florence.

The district said the following calendar will be in place:

Traditional Academic Calendar:

Oct. 26 will serve as a make-up day after originally being scheduled as a teacher workday

The end of the first semester will be moved back a week.

Jan. 2 will serve as a make-up day after originally being scheduled as a teacher workday.

The workday scheduled for Jan. 21 will now be on Jan. 28.

The teacher workday scheduled for March 28 will now be April 1.

Non-Traditional Academic Calendar: 

October 8 and October 9, originally scheduled as teacher workdays for Goldsboro High, Wayne Early/Middle College High, and Wayne School of Engineering, will now be Make-up Days.

This calendar could change as announced legislation will make it so North Carolina counties declared a major disaster by the president will not have to make up lost days. 


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center