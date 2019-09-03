Wayne County schools closed to students, staff on Thursday, Friday

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County Public Schools announced it will close for students and staff on Thursday and Friday as Hurricane Dorian approaches the east coast of the United States.

“WCPS leaders remain in close communication with Wayne County emergency management officials and will continue to do so throughout the event and after,” the district said in a news release.

After coming to a halt near the Bahamas on Monday, Dorian picked up some speed throughout Tuesday as it tracked along the southeastern coast. The 5 p.m. Tuesday forecast noted a bit of a westward shift.

North Carolina is expected to begin seeing Dorian’s impacts Thursday morning.

This story will be updated if any other districts announce closures.