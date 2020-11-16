Wayne County schools extend remote learning to Tuesday amid ‘increased’ flooding, road damage

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County schools have decided to extend remote learning for another day after increased flooding and road damage was discovered.

Sunday, Wayne County school officials announced that flooded or damaged roads from heavy rains last week would mean “remote learning” on Monday.

Wayne County Public Schools said that school officials would work Monday to establish new bus routes around the flooded or damaged areas.

RELATED: Flooding still causing major problems in Wayne County

Officials said schools would be in-person on Tuesday. But, late Monday afternoon, they decided to extend remote learning another day.

“Due to an increased number of road closures caused by high water and river flooding in localized areas, all schools will remain in remote instruction” a news release Monday said.

The Sunday news release said “a number of road closures are expected to remain throughout the week.”

The Monday news release did not speculate when students would return in-person to schools.

Officials said that curbside meal pickup will still be available for families at 15 designated school sites Tuesday.