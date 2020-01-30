Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead inside crashed vehicle

BUCK SWAMP, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle Wednesday night.
According to authorities, the Wayne County Communications Center received a call about a woman slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road in Buck Swamp.
As deputies were responding, the call was changed to a vehicle crash. Once deputies got to the scene, they found a vehicle in a ditch with a female driver dead inside, officials said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was also called to the scene to investigate.
The woman’s cause of death has not been determined at this time and the case remains under investigation, authorities said.
The name of the victim is being withheld until her next of kin are notified.
