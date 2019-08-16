Former Wayne County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old teacher was arrested after Wayne County investigators charged him with taking indecent liberties with a student.

On Aug. 12, the parents of the teenage victim contacted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office concerning their child’s contact with Ryder Heith Webb, the sheriff’s office said.

The parents said Webb and their child were having a sexual relationship, which began when the child was a year younger.

Webb, who was a teacher with the Wayne County Public School System, was arrested Aug. 12 at his home in Farmville, the sheriff’s office said.

He taught social studies, according to a now-deleted page from the school system’s website.

Webb was charged with one count indecent liberties with a child and one count indecent liberties with a student.

He’s being held under a $100,000 bond.

The SBI is assisting Wayne County investigators with the case.

