DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a teacher from Southern Wayne High School.

Faculty from the high school reported information about an inappropriate relationship between Hunter Alexander Grantham, 24, of Newton Grove, a teacher who has since resigned from his position, and a student at the school. The incident reportedly happened Friday.

An investigation led to the determination the information was correct and that the relationship had been ongoing for months. Grantham resigned from the school Friday, effective immediately. He had been employed by the school since August 2022.

Grantham was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. After Grantham’s first appearance before a district court judge, he was given an $8,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Public Schools system released a statement from Dr. Marc Whichard, WCPS superintendent:

“All WCPS employees are expected to maintain the highest professional, moral, and ethical standards in their interactions with students. While we are limited in what we can say, as this is a personnel matter, we can say that the school district takes any concerns about inappropriate relationships or conduct by staff very seriously. We appreciate the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for its support with this matter.”

The investigation is ongoing.