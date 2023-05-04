RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamela Davis of Goldsboro tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Davis bought her lucky Ultimate ticket at the Speedway on East New Hope Road in Goldsboro. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.



The $5 million Ultimate game debuted in March with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build the new Fremont Elementary School.

For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.