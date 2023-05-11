GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department found a man in his 70s dead in his home after carrying out a welfare check and have opened a death investigation.

Officers said they found 74-year-old Robert Lee Spruill in a home in the 100 block of Banks Avenue after conducting a welfare check. He was unresponsive when they arrived.

Police said after EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.

Goldsboro police said its investigative bureau was immediately contacted and has opened a death investigation.

CBS 17 has inquired about who asked for the welfare check and/or why.

No further information is available.