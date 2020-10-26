Wilson man arrested in 2015 Goldsboro murder, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals assisted Wilson police with the arrest of a suspect in a 2015 murder in Goldsboro, police said.

Tyrone Omar Johnson of Wilson was arrested On Oct. 23 in connection with the murder of Ni-Quawn Kornegay on Oct. 1, 2015, police said.

Kornegay was killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of S. Slocumb Street in 2015, police said.

An investigation by Goldsboro police and the ATF Violent Crimes Task Force helped identify Johnson as a suspect in the 5-year-old case.

Johnson was arrested by near the intersection of US 301 and I-795 in Wilson County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Wilson Police Department.

He is being held without bond after being charged with one count of murder.

He is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information about the death of Kornegay to come forward.