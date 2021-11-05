Wilson man wanted for assaulting juvenile Walmart worker, seriously injuring her

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man is wanted for assaulting a juvenile Walmart employee after he was unable to return an item at a Wayne County store, police said.

According to the Mount Olive Police Department, the incident happened on Oct. 25. Darryl Jesson Williams Jr. got into a verbal altercation with the employee, who was a juvenile female, according to police.

After she walked away, Williams hit her in the back of the head, police said.

The assault seriously injured the girl, police said.

Mount Olive police said social media and news outlets helped investigators develop several leads, leading to them identifying Williams as the suspect.

Williams is now wanted by Mount Olive police. He was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, and second-degree trespassing.