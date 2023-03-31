GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — After a four-year absence, a major air show is returning to Wayne County in less than two months.

The Wings Over Wayne Air Show, the largest such event in the state of North Carolina, will be back at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro on May 20-21 and will feature performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Goldsboro city officials announced Friday.

The previous Wings Over Wayne event was held in 2019 and featured a performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. More than 100,000 people showed up for just one day of the event in 2015.

The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled because of COVID.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the “logistical strain on the servicemembers” stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to plan the event and secure air demonstration teams, who were already working to fulfill previously canceled airshows, the news release said.

Admission and parking are free for the event and gates open for the public at 8 a.m.

Attendees will have access to free drinking water, while there will be concessions and souvenirs available for purchase.

The grand opening ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. The flying performances will take place between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The 2019 event generated $6.4 million of economic impact in the area, the news release said.

