GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Monday with “heavy hearts” that an officer with the Goldsboro Police Department had died.

Cpl. Matthew Habermas was “an exceptional individual whose contributions extended far beyond the workplace,” according to a news release Monday night from Goldsboro Police Chief Michael West.

Habermas was promoted to corporal in November 2017.

“His warmth, compassion, and dedication touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the news release said.

As part of his promotion nearly six years, he was also assigned to the Crime Scene Unit, police said.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Matt’s family, who have lost a beloved member. We extend our deepest condolences to them and offer our support in any way possible,” West said in the news release.