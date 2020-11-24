Woman, 2-year-old child held at gunpoint during armed robbery, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman and her 2-year-old child were held at gunpoint during an armed robbery, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

It happened Nov. 17 around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave.

According to police, the victim reported two males entered her apartment and held her and her 2-year-old child at gunpoint.

The suspects took cash from the apartment and ran away on foot, police said.

During the investigation, police identified Zenya Lashie Jones of Goldsboro and a 15-year-old boy as suspects in the case.

On Nov. 18, warrants were secured for Jones on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

On Nov. 23, a juvenile petition for robbery with a ddangerous weapon was filed against the 15-year-old, police said.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, investigators from the Goldsboro Police Department as well as members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, took both suspects into custody in the 700 block of Sandhilll Drive in Dudley.

Jones was served with warrants from this incident as well as warrants from a separate robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jones was placed behind bars under a secured bond of $205,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Center with a secure custody hearing on Nov. 25.

The robbery remains under investigation.