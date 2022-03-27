MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A young boy and his grandmother died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Mount Olive, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported at 5:01 p.m. along Kelly Springs Road south of N.C. 55 and east of Mount Olive near the Wayne-Duplin county line, said 1st Sgt. Mike Dorsey with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Grisel Hardy, 57, of Mount Olive was driving a 2013 Ford Focus north on Kelly Springs Road when she drove into the oncoming lane, Dorsey said.

The Ford collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was heading in the oppositive direction on Kelly Springs Road, Dorsey said.

Hardy died at the scene. Her 9-year-old grandson, who was in the backseat of the Ford, also died at the scene, according to Dorsey.

A 6-year-old girl who was also in the backseat of the Ford was injured. The boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

The girl who survived was wearing a seatbelt but was not in an appropriate car seat, Dorsey said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dorsey said Hardy showed no sign of impairment and speed was not a factor. He said it’s unclear what caused her to drive into the oncoming lane.

The road was closed for several hours Saturday.

Mount Olive police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene, Dorsey said.