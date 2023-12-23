GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested after she robbed a convenience store in Goldsboro Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:15 p.m. at the Fast Trip Mart at 600 N. William St., according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene just after a robbery happened, police said.

A store employee explained to police where the woman fled and what she looked like, the news release said.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also responded and found the woman “a short distance away,” officers said in the release.

Then, after a foot chase, the woman was caught, police said.

Christine Lacole Whitfield, 31, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the news release said.

Whitfield has a first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.