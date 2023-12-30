GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured when she was pistol whipped several times on the head during a robbery in her motel room Saturday morning in Goldsboro, police said.

A man was later captured during a search and is facing charges in the case, which was reported just after 9:10 a.m. at the Best Value Inn at 701 U.S. 70, near the intersection with U.S. 117, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a 46-year-old woman with injuries on her face and other parts of her head, police said.

“The woman stated that a male subject had entered her room and struck her in the head with a handgun several times before taking her property and fleeing,” the news release said.

Detectives responded to the scene and worked with patrol officers to develop a suspect in the case, police said.

The suspect, Daquan Terrell McLamb, 37, was taken into custody about two miles away in the 400 block of N. Carolina Street, according to the news release.

McLamb was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $175,000 secured bond, officials said. His first court appearance is planned for Jan. 2.