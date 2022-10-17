GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Monday identified the man at the center of a death investigation that began over the weekend.

Angelo Maurice Simms, 51, was found dead around 8:25 am. on Sunday after police were called by a woman to perform a welfare check, according to a Goldsboro police news release.

Simms was found unresponsive at a home in the 900 block of South Audubon Avenue, police said in the news release and a report about the death.

Wayne County EMS was called to the scene and crews pronounced Simms dead at the scene, police said.

“The decedent was transported to the UNC Health Wayne morgue per the on-call medical examiner’s request,” the news release said.

Simms lived nearby at a home in the 800 block of Crawford Street, a police report said.

Police said Monday that investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death, but “no foul play suspected at this time.”