Woman charged after trying to run down crowd with car in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged after police say she tried to run down several people with her car in Goldsboro over the weekend.

The incident caused a Goldsboro police officer to open fire at the car to stop the driver, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the 100 and 200 buildings of Day Circle.

Sharon D. Merchant in a photo from Goldsboro police

No one was hit by police gunfire, but one person was hit by the woman’s car, according to police.

Sharon Denise Merchant, 30, of Dunn, is now charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said. Her car was hit by one round that was fired by the police officer, according to the news release.

The person hit by the car received treatment at Wayne UNC Hospital and was later released, police said.

Merchant is being held on a $100,000 secured bond pending her first appearance in court Tuesday.

Goldsboro police are investigating the incident because an officer fired a weapon. The officer was placed on administrative duty after the incident.

