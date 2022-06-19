GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in critical condition after she was among two people who were shot in Goldsboro early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of N. George Street, according to a Sunday evening news release from Goldsboro police.

The 42-year-old woman was shot while on the front porch of 705 N. George St., police said. This was the second shooting of a woman on a front porch along George Street in less than two days.

Another woman was hit by gunfire in a broad-daylight shootout Thursday while on the front porch of a home in the 1200 block of N. George Street.

In the early Saturday shooting, a 34-year-old man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release said.

Officers said they did not know where the man was when he was shot.

Both victims were taken by EMS crews to Wayne UNC Health Care.

The woman was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she is in critical condition, the news release said.

The man was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police said Sunday the investigation into the double shooting is underway.