GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said.

The wreck was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. New Hope Road, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Police said the wreck happened when the vehicle went off the roadway.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Police said Kendra Lewis, 36, died in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

The news release said anyone with information about the crash should call Goldsboro police Sgt. Smith at 919-580-4275.