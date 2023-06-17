GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Beale Street, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

The call, to which Wayne County EMS also responded, was about an unresponsive woman.

Police said Semiko Woods, 41, of Goldsboro was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say if Woods was found outside or inside a home.

The news release said an “investigation is still developing, and no further information will be released at this time.”

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and the North Carolina SBI responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.