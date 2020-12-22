Woman killed in Wayne County crash when driver illegally passed during turn, troopers say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was killed Monday night near Mount Olive when her car was run off the road and flipped after another driver tried illegally passing her during a turn, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. on North Carolina Highway 55 at Kelly Springs Road, authorities said.

According to the highway patrol, a woman in a Ford car was turning left from eastbound N.C. 55 onto Kelly Springs Road when a man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck tried to illegally pass her and crashed into the driver’s side of her car.

The impact from the crash sent both vehicles into a nearby field where the woman’s car flipped over. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, authorities said.

Officials said charges are pending against the driver of the pickup but the investigation hasn’t been completed yet.

Authorities have identified the driver of both vehicles but are not releasing their names at this time.