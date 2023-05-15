GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man stole items at gunpoint during a daytime robbery at a doctor’s office in Goldsboro late Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at a physician’s office in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Workers at the business told police that the man entered the building and stole from one of the employees.

A woman working there was assaulted by the man during the theft, according to police.

“In addition, the suspect pointed a firearm at a subject attempting to prevent his escape,” the news release said.

The man drove off in a car toward North Berkeley Boulevard.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are asking for surveillance video of the area to help track down the suspect. Officers said anyone with video should contact Goldsboro Police Investigator R. Gardner at 919-580-4216 or E-mail: Rgardneriii@goldsboronc.gov.