Woman wounded by gunshots fired into her Goldsboro home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots into a Goldsboro home and wounded a woman inside earlier this month.

The incident was reported just before 8:25 p.m. Nov. 15 at a home in the 300 block of Maplewood Drive, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The home was hit when least two gunshots were fired, the news release said.

The homeowner, who was inside at the time, was also wounded by the gunfire, police said.

The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, where she was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Warren at 919-580-4214. Those with information may also remain anonymous by calling or texting Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

