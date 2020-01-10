Year and a half later, Wayne County community still waits for resolution after former mayor murdered

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – With no arrests made, a small Wayne County community remains stunned a year and a half after a former mayor was found murdered in the garage of his home.

Floyd “Andy” Evans was well-known and liked in the Fremont community of 1,200.

“It’s almost crime-free. We’ve been the last three or four years, we’ve had one killing in town,” Mayor Darron Flowers said.

Flowers and his wife, Mary Lee knew Evans and his family.

“Probably one of the most stressful and distressing things that ever happened in Fremont,” Mary Lee said.

Evans, also a farmer, was dedicated to the land and his community. He was found shot to death in the home.

“To think of anyone as active and as proud and as Andy was being killed right on the outskirts of town was just a terrible shock,” Darron said.

It happened in June 2018 on Evans Farm Road. It was quickly ruled a homicide, but the autopsy results weren’t released until recently. They reveal Evans was on the phone with a coworker when he was shot. His body found seated in a recliner in an unlocked detached garage. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

“It was understood that it was a very difficult case to begin with,” the mayor said.

No weapon was found at the scene, the autopsy said. His wallet was gone.

“Friendly and he was comfortable around people,” Mary Lee said.

“He was involved as the mayor of Fremont because he was interested in the town. The town has issues and he tried to resolve the issues,” Darron said.

Evans was 65 years old.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. It said it is aggressively pursuing leads.

