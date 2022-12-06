GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Public Schools superintendent announced that he will be retiring, effective March 31.

Dr. David A. Lewis gave his retirement letter to the the Wayne County Board of Education on Monday, according to a news release.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students, families, staff, and communities as superintendent for the past two years,” said Dr. Lewis. “As I shared with the Board and the Leadership Team, Wayne County Public Schools is very much on stable financial ground and our schools are moving in a positive direction academically. Our district is well positioned for the future.”

Lewis will retire after more than 31 years of public education experience including teaching, school administration, and district leadership. He began as interim superintendent in the county in January 2021 and became superintendent in July of the same year.