Wayne County to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing to public

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Free rapid COVID-19 testing will be given to the public by the Wayne County Health Department beginning Tuesday.

Testing will be held at 210 Dixie Trail in Goldsboro, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the press release, “Testing will be first come, first served in a drive-through setting. Individuals will enter the parking lot at 210 Dixie Trail in Goldsboro and will follow the signage for rapid testing. Results will be provided on-site after the testing is completed.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that individuals with any symptoms or signs of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status.