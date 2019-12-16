‘We are better than this,’ Vance County superintendent says of SRO video

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The superintendent of Vance County Schools gave a brief statement Monday concerning a video showing a deputy slamming a middle school student to the ground twice.

Superintendent Anthony Jackson called the acts of the deputy “unacceptable and egregious.”

“We’re disappointed. As a community, we are embarrassed. And most of all, we want to express our apologies to this community that this occurred,” Jackson said.

Superintendent Anthony Jackson speaks to the media on Dec. 16, 2019.

On Dec. 13, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

The incident was captured on video.

The video shows a deputy pick up a student and slam him to the ground twice before dragging him off camera. There is no audio on the recording.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

“No student should experience this in any way,” Jackson said.

The deputy was initially put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Vance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Goolsby told CBS 17 Monday morning the deputy was no longer employed by the sheriff’s office. Another sheriff’s office employee also confirmed the termination.

Jackson said the school system is modifying its agreement with the sheriff’s office following the incident.

The superintendent said the move would provide the “time and space” needed to “ensure we are using best practices.”

Jackson refused to go into further detail.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the extent of the child’s injuries could impact any potential charges that are filed.

The boy’s father said he’s recovering at home, but declined to say more.

The identity of the former deputy has still not been released by the sheriff’s office.

More headlines from CBS17.com:





