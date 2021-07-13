‘We are not up for sale,’ SAS CEO says in company-wide email

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After reports of semiconductor maker Broadcom being in talks to buy Cary-based SAS Institute for up to $20 billion, SAS CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight said the company is not for sale.

“We are not up for sale,” Goodnight said in a company-wide email, according to spokesperson Shannon Heath.

“SAS remains focused on furthering innovation to serve our customers,” Heath said in a statement to CBS 17.

SAS has its global headquarters in Cary and employs more than 12,000 worldwide – 5,000 of those employees work in Cary.

