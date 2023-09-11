LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they caught the “latest hoodlum” after “thugs and clowns” were breaking into cars and stealing items from inside in one part of the county.

Last weekend, Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White posted a video of car theft suspects and he warned vehicle owners in northern Franklin County just south of the Vance County line.

“Multiple cars being reported as ransacked,” White said in one of two posts about thieves “ransacking cars and stealing belongings.”

One Facebook post included surveillance video from just before 5 a.m. last weekend showing one suspect approaching a locked car and walking away. Another part of the same video showed a suspect with a backpack getting inside an unlocked Lexus sedan.

Tyree Mikhail Thorne in a photo with a deputy. Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, White announced an arrest with a “we got ’em!” thanks to “your tips and leads.” White also included photos from the video in the statement about the arrest.

Tyree Mikhail Thorne, 21, was arrested in the case, White said. Thorne is facing two felony counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, according to court records.

“Thanks to our Criminal Investigations Team for working quickly and diligently to take this thief off of our streets,” White wrote on Facebook.

White also reminded everyone to keep their cars locked and to secure any valuable items.