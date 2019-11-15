‘We need that eyewitness’: Nashville police urging the public to help them catch suspects in a deadly home invasion

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nashville police say the suspects in Thursday’s deadly home invasion wore ski masks and rushed a woman into her apartment as she opened the door to prepare to go to work.

Police say they believe two suspects were involved in the shooting death of Marquis Perry, who was 27. The incident happened at the Oak Tree Apartments on First Street in Nashville. Police got a call about the shooting around 5:45 a.m.

Perry’s girlfriend’s hands were bound with zip ties, Police Chief Anthony Puckett said. Her 12-year-old son was present during the home invasion. They were not hurt, he said.

Puckett said his officers set up an “informational checkpoint” on First Street Friday morning between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. hoping to find a witness who could provide a lead.

“We’re doing everything we can on our end, but we need the community’s help. Most crimes are solved by an eyewitness. We need that eyewitness,” Puckett said.

He also went to Rocky Mount on Friday to test a gun found in the apartment.

Police do not have a description of the suspects, who they say wore ski masks and gloves. It’s not clear why they came to the apartment. Chief Puckett said it appears the suspects and victim knew each other. Puckett does not believe the suspects are still in the area, or that there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

Neighbors at the Oak Tree Apartments say they’re still concerned that something so violent could happen in their community.

“You don’t know what’s in people’s minds that are capable of doing it,” said Geraldine Kirtz. “You don’t know anymore. I mean, there’s so much going on now you just don’t know what to do.”

Chief Puckett encouraged anyone with information to call Fighting Crime at 252-406-6736 or the Nashville Police Department at 252-459-4545.

