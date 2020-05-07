‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a missing Holly Springs mom, who police believe was murdered, say they still need to know where she is.

This week Brian Sluss, 44, was charged with killing 23-year-old Monica Moynan.

“We lost the greatest thing you can lose, we’re happy that we can finally see justice on the horizon,” said Moynan’s mother, Melanie Tucker.

Tucker describes Moynan as a powerful presence, saying her daughter was passionate about many things, especially her two young children.

“Monica was a bright light and she was taken way too soon. We want to know where she is. We want to be able to bring her home,” Tucker said.

Tucker reported Moynan missing to Holly Springs Police in July, after speaking with Moynan’s apartment complex and realizing no one had physically seen her daughter in weeks.

Moynan was last seen in April 2019, but Tucker was still getting almost daily texts from her. Court documents reveal Sluss admitted to using Moynan’s phone and pretending to be her.

“It was strange because I was talking to Monica’s phone via text that day, like many many other days we did. I had no idea I was not talking to Monica,” said Tucker.

Tucker said when she reported Moynan missing, she felt in her gut something was wrong and believed Sluss was involved.

She described the pair’s former relationship as rocky, but said Moynan had overcome the challenges.

“She had a wonderful vibe about her. She brought a presence and an energy to the room anytime she was in it. It’s not easy being a young mother to two children in her early 20’s, but she was making strides in the right direction. We saw a bright future on the horizon for her,” said Moynan’s step-father Brandon Tucker.

Since Moynan’s disappearance, her parents have been raising her two daughters, four-year-old Kayleigh and one-year-old Nova.

Samantha Moynan says being a mother came naturally to her sister, and they often joked about how patient she was with her girls.

“Everything she ever wanted was for those kids to live a really great life. That was her total motivation in everything she did,” Moynan said.

Tucker says Moynan’s spirit lives on through her girls, and they talk about her every day.

“Kayleigh is very outgoing and willing to chat and loving to be the center of attention. That was Moni to a T when she was that age. Nova is the thinker,” Tucker said. “They know all about their mother and they always will.”

Tucker says she is thankful for the tireless work of the Holly Springs Police Department, saying they have become like a family to her.

“They fought harder for her than I think any police department has to, and I’m really grateful for that,” she said.

Sluss appeared briefly in Wake County court Thursday where he asked to be appointed an attorney.

He’s being held without bond, and is due back in court next month.