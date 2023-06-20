RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County has a new place for families to swim and shoot some hoops. The James A Leach Aquatic & Recreation Center opened its doors earlier this year.

The nearly $30 million complex was named after Hoke County Commissioner James A. Leach. It was his dream to have a facility in Raeford to be a safe place for kids and keep them out of trouble.

“Children needed some place to come together and some place to enjoy themselves. So, we can cut down our jail space with our young folks, bring them here to exercise, and workout. It’s a win-win for everybody,” Commissioner Leach said.

The 53,000-square-foot facility has an indoor track, basketball court, classrooms, meeting rooms, and swimming pools all under one roof.

“It’s a great facility. Not one like this that I’ve seen around here in North Carolina,” Leach said.

The James A. Leach Aquatic & Recreation Center already has more than a thousand members signed up. Many families from surrounding counties have signed up to be members. It’s a place even parents and grandparents want to come to.

“They hug me with tears in their eyes and say this is for us too,” Commissioner Leach said.

The massive facility also includes an indoor waterslide, concession stand, and even an outdoor playground just for children with special needs.

“We have a melting pot of people in our community and the goal was we wanted to build something that they all can enjoy,” Harry Southerland, Hoke County Commissioner said.

Commissioner Southerland said Hoke County’s tax base had to grow before this could be built. The county started investing in area businesses to build the taxes.

“Buy products from vendors that have businesses in hoke county. Eating food in hoke county first so our tax base can grow,” Commissioner Southerland said.

“When we can work together, swim together, walk together, play together it means we build one county. That’s what we are all about, one County,” Commissioner Leach said.

There is a fee to sign up for members. Hoke County uses that money to maintain the facility and pay staff. For more information on registration at the James A. Leach Aquatic & Recreation Center click here.