TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County juvenile was arrested Friday after speeding, crashing into another car and possessing a “weapon of mass destruction”, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Friday, a deputy with the crash reduction unit was conducting speed enforcements on U.S. 64 when he clocked a vehicle traveling east at more than 90 miles per hour. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car failed to stop and a chase began.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour attempting to avoid units.

The car then exited off U.S. 64 onto McNair Road and traveled to Tarboro. The vehicle attempted to turn left onto Barlow Road, but lost control and crashed.

The sheriff’s office said both passengers left the vehicle and ran on foot.

But, the juvenile passenger was apprehended and the deputy found an M&P rifle with a sawed-off barrel along with a magazine filled with .223 rounds.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

The juvenile was arrested and charged with resist delay and obstruct and felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

A juvenile petition was completed and they were transported to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.