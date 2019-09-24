WEB EXCLUSIVE: How a wrongful rape conviction in NC unearthed the flawed justice system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are not perfect, and as such, eyewitness testimony is sometimes flawed.

Back in 1984, Jennifer Thompson identified Ronald Cotton out of a lineup for her rape. DNA evidence later exonerated Cotton after he had served 11 years in prison.

Here’s how the flawed system made Thompson a victim once again.

“It would be the exoneration of Ronald in 1995 that would change everything again,” Jennifer Thompson revealed.​

​Ronald Cotton became a free man after serving 11 years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit. On the other side of that emotional roller coaster, rape victim Jennifer Thompson was left wondering how something like this could happen.

Two years of inner conflict went by before she acted. ​

​”I met Jennifer two years after I was released from prison. It was something that I really wanted to have before, you know, those two years, but it was a relief for me you know, to hear her that she was sorry and made a mistake,”​ said Cotton.

​”The only thing I could do would be to meet the man who had been in prison,” Thompson said. ​

Finally a time to heal.

​”I prayed to the good Lord to forgive me and take those harbored feelings out of my mind out of my heart,” Cotton remembered.

​And ask questions.​

“Then where were you that night? And Ronald needed to know, well why did you really think it was me,”​ said Thompson.

​Most of those questions were answered as Jennifer and Ronald told their story to the world.

They co-wrote a New York Times bestseller called “Picking Cotton.” But the healing that often comes with exposing your truth came at a cost for Jennifer. She became public enemy number one to many who supported Cotton and became a victim once again.​

​”People would reach out to me and threaten to kill me if they could find me. One person said that if he could find me he would kidnap me, rape me and he would slit my throat from ear to ear and watch me bleed to death in a ditch. That was the next 20 years of my life,” Thompson remembered. ​

​Thompson now believes a flawed process is why she picked Cotton out of a line up.

More than 360 people in the U.S. have been exonerated by DNA. Twenty of those were on death row.

In over 70 percent of those cases, mistaken eyewitness identifications led to wrongful convictions.

In Thompson’s case, she says it started with how they created the composite sketch.​

“There is a file box of every part of your face in a tab so the officer pulls out eyebrows that are kinda similar to what you’re describing. And they might give you five or 10 to look at,” she said.

​But the world is made up of billions of people all with different facial features.

The final sketch was not an exact picture of the man that raped her, but it became her rapist. Ronald Cotton did resemble the sketch but so did a man named Bobby Poole, the man eventually convicted of Thompson’s rape. The flawed process still haunts Thompson.​

​”It’s the police department’s job to investigate. It’s the state of North Carolina’s job to take a case to trial. It’s the jury’s responsibility to decide guilt or innocence. It’s the judge’s responsibility to decide on sentencing. Jennifer Thompson was a rape survivor. I was just trying to survive,”​ Thompson said.

Thompson has now dedicated her life to the comfort she sought after Cotton’s exoneration.

