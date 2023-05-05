RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather is starting to warm up here in North Carolina and that means plenty of events are taking place across the Triangle.

From free concerts to yams, there are plenty of events taking place this weekend. Check out the list here:

Friday

First Friday Bike Bonanza

Get free bike helmets, bike servicing, and demonstrations at the First Friday Bike Bonanza. That takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Raleigh Union Station.

Saturday

Portofino Derby Classic

If you like all the excitement and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby, UNC is hosting UNC Health Johnston’s Derby Day.

CBS 17’s own Wes Hohenstein is emceeing the event. Gates open at 2:30 on Saturday at the Portofino Equestrian Center in Clayton.

After a two-year hiatus, Derby Day is back! This private event, held annually at the Portofino Equestrian Center in Clayton attracts over 800 guests who will walk the red carpet in their finest Derby hats and fashion, sip mint juleps and enjoy three live horse races, a dressage expo, refreshments, derby outfit contests and more.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden

Saturday, you can check out the Juniper Level Botanic Garden for free.

Over 27,000 different kinds of plants are available for purchase.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Established in 1988, Juniper Level Botanic Garden’s mission is to promote and preserve botanic diversity by bridging the gap between botany and horticulture. This includes plant exploration both in the US and abroad, plant study, identification, and educational outreach, followed by selection, breeding, and plant propagating.

Strawberry Festival Durham

The 18th annual event is hosted by the Central Park School for Children. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old North Durham Park. There will be strawberry treats, along with live music, arts and crafts and a silent auction. All funds raised will go to support the school.

Ham and Yam Festival

If you’re in Smithfield, or like ham and yams, the Ham and Yam Festival is happening Saturday in Downtown Smithfield. The 27th annual event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a variety of fair foods featuring country ham and sweet potatoes — with more than 130 vendors, live entertainment, and inflatables.

The annual Ham & Yam Festival is one of the biggest events in Johnston County.

What started as a ham curing contest between Smithfield, N.C., and Smithfield, Va., in 1985 has grown into a celebration of agriculture with music, vendors, and ham and yam foods galore. Visitors will find country ham biscuits, sweet potato fries, funnel cakes, ice cream, and desserts.

War Work: Labor During the Civil War

You can learn about the entrenchments, quartermasters and African American labor that often went overlooked at the City of Raleigh Museum. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday

Friends of Page-Walker Herbfest

Want to learn more about how to start your own herb garden? The Page-Walker Arts & History Center can teach you! Those who attend can also enjoy a butterfly release and support local garden vendors.

The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.