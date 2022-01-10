Weekend snow still possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a chance for snow this weekend in central North Carolina.

While the temperatures will be cold enough for snow, where the low sets up will depend on if we get snow and how much.

Forecast models are still in disagreement on the system’s track as you can see below.

The European Model has the low tracking much further south and only a chance for snow at the coast.

The American Model is favorable for a snow event with the track just south of our area and cold air in place.

While models are trending towards some snow possible in central North Carolina this weekend, it’s too soon to say exactly where the system will set up. Models will come into better agreement over the next two days.

The CBS 17 Storm Team is watching models closely and will update the potential for snow each day.