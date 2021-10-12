Wegmans holding virtual hiring fair for Triangle-area stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wegmans is holding a virtual hiring event Tuesday for its Triangle-area stores.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and aims to fill 80 part- and full-time positions across all four North Carolina stores.

Those interested in positions in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Wake Forest and West Cary can register here.

Wegmans said no experience is necessary and hires will be trained.

Available positions include customer service roles across the store – merchandising, front-end, culinary, and perishable departments.

All interviews for this event will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.



