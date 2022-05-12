RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell woman is $150,000 richer after hitting a Powerball jackpot.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that Donna Knowles matched four white balls and the multiplier that tripled her winnings in the April 30 drawing.

Lottery officials say she picked up her prize Wednesday and took home $106,516 after taxes were withheld.

She purchased her $3 Power Play ticket online.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday and the top jackpot is $83 million, or $47.6 million in cash. The odds of winning that jackpot are 1 in 292 million.