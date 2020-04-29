‘We’re poised to take the next step,’ Gaston County official says despite pushback

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s office blasted a decision by Gaston County leaders to start a phased reopening process Wednesday evening as “dangerous,” as the county’s commissioners voiced support for businesses and houses of worship to open while maintaining social distancing.

It wasn’t clear what practical impacts the county’s decision would have, as county leaders acknowledged the state order is still in effect until May 8.

“Now that we are better educated on the virus, and in a better position with everything from better testing and adequate PPE, we are poised to take the next step,” said Tracy Philbeck, chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

Philbeck said he would sign an order that takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday to begin the process of reopening of Gaston County, while mandating businesses clean and disinfect as well as meet capacity requirements.

“This order’s only effect is to create confusion during a public health emergency, which is dangerous. The Gaston County order itself says that the statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect, and state leaders urge people to continue following it,” said Ford Porter, spokesman for Gov. Cooper.

Porter did not respond to questions about any additional steps the state may take to enforce the stay-at-home order in Gaston County.

Cooper decided last week to extend the stay-at-home order, which originally was set to expire April 29.

He said the decision was based on the state not yet seeing a 14-day decline in certain metrics, such as hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Gaston County has had 137 positive cases and experienced three deaths, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency’s secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, told reporters Wednesday she’s concerned by the county’s decision.

“We’re in a crisis, and I think the confusion is really, really damaging during a crisis,” said Cohen. “I know folks are frustrated, and I know that this has been hard in so many ways. And, we’re trying to move through this in the best way possible to protect health.”

Rep. Dana Bumgardner, a Republican who represents Gaston County in the General Assembly, said he’s heard from a lot of people in the county concerned about losing their jobs and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy. On Wednesday morning, the state’s Division of Employment

Security said more than 900,000 people had filed for unemployment benefits since March 15.

“People want to get back to work. They want to get back to a normal life. That includes me. I’ve spent a lot of time at home in the last couple of weeks playing with my grandkids, and I’m ready to move on to other things. And, they are too,” said Bumgardner. “Been a lot of panic, a lot of fear. And sooner or later, we’ve got to move on.”

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said he supports counties being able to make more decisions about when and how to reopen.

“I think they ought to have that flexibility to do it now. Whether what (Gaston County is) doing right now is legal or not is questionable,” Moore said.

State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) said the state needs to maintain uniformity in the stay-at-home order.

“I am not sure how we have a comprehensive approach in tackling and flattening the curve if we start letting different counties decide when to reopen,” he said. “We already have UNC health experts that said that we can expect to see an increase in the number of North Carolinians that are being infected because we have folks from neighboring states that are going to be coming into North Carolina.”