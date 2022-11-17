RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in three years, the American Indian Heritage Celebration will be held in person.

This Saturday, eight state-recognized tribes will come together at the North Carolina Museum of History.

It’ll highlight their heritage and contributions to the state.

“It’s like homecoming,” said Kerry Bird, the director of the North Carolina Indian Heritage Commission. “We see friends from other tribal organizations in other parts of the state, and we’ll enjoy being together.”

Bird said the celebration will be filled with traditional elements from a historical standpoint and more contemporary elements like authors talking about books they’re written and people talking about their involvement in civil rights.

The celebration will feature:

A grand entry with tribal dancing

A veterans song honoring American Indian veterans and veterans from other ethnic groups

Arts and crafts like beadwork and basketry

Demonstration from a silversmith

Dance demonstrations

Demonstration of constructing a canoe

Games for children

Food vendors

The tribes will also be presented with a signed proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper designating November as “American Indian Heritage Month.”

The theme of the celebration is visibility, showing that indigenous people are still here contributing to the state.

“We’re your neighbors, we’re your coworkers, we’re individuals who are walking down the street,” Mr. Bird explained. “So visibility of American Indians is very important to us as far as increasing that visibility and awareness that we’re still here.”

He said the celebration will be a great way to learn about American Indians and their contributions to the state of North Carolina and the country.

The celebration will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

For more information about the celebration, click here.