RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year the National Weather Service has Severe Weather Preparedness Week in early March ahead of the start of the spring severe weather season.

Monday, CBS 17 is focusing on the types of severe weather we get here at home, and steps you can take to prepare yourself and your family.

As the temperatures rise, so does the risk of severe weather in central North Carolina. We can experience a lot, which is why you have to be prepared.

“Severe weather preparedness week we’re focused mainly on the spring-time hazards which would include severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes,” explained Nick Petro, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Petro said knowing what the risks can give us a better chance of staying safe.

During flash flooding, the easiest way to avoid danger is to never drive through a flooded roadway and always take the time to find another way.

“Most flash flood fatalities happen in automobiles,” Petro said. “People think they can get through that flooded area, and then once they’re in it then it’s oftentimes too late — they’re stuck, calling for help, calling 911.”

Severe thunderstorms can produce strong winds that topple trees onto homes and cars, but it’s always better to be inside when bad weather moves through, because when it comes to lightning, nowhere outside is safe.

“Every thunderstorm can be deadly whether it’s designated severe or not because of the lightning threat,” Petro explained.

And if there is a tornado, there are certain places that are better than others, Petro said.

“When it comes to tornadoes that’s when you want to get into an interior room on the lowest floor, get under a sturdy piece of furniture to protect yourself from flying debris,” he said.

The statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday morning at 9:30, giving you a chance to practice your tornado safety.

Monday we discussed our main risks and some of the best ways to stay safe, but how will you get vital weather warnings when they’re issued? Look for that part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week on CBS 17 Tuesday.