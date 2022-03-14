RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Happy Pi Day, without the “e!”

To celebrate this irrational math constant, here are some fun facts you probably didn’t ask for.

What is pi? Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

It is also a constant or a fixed value that doesn’t change. It’s also irrational, however, meaning it has no end and no repeating digits.

It’s a little confusing, but pi has been fascinating mathematicians for thousands of years, but they didn’t even call it pi until the 1640s, and it wasn’t popularly called that until nearly 100 years later. That’s when the Greek letter pi was used, mainly because it was the first letter of the Greek word that means circumference, which we use pi to calculate.

I’m sure you’re thinking this is far too much math talk for the Monday after Daylight Saving started, but even if you’re not actively using it every day, pi is still fascinating.

A lot of people just use Pi Day as an excuse to eat pie or circular-shaped foods, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

This day is also used to celebrate women in STEM fields, or science, technology, engineering, and math.

It’s called Dress For STEM, and women in these fields chose this day to help support girls and young women who are pursuing or wish to pursue STEM careers. For many years women were told STEM is a man’s world, but since 1970 the number of women in STEM has increased from 8 percent to 27 percent.

Whether you’re using Pi Day to celebrate women in STEM, celebrate math, or just eat something circular, this irrational constant will always be a constant in our world.

For more fun facts about Pi, click here! 25 Surprising Facts About Pi | Pi Day