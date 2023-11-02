APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 crews got an exclusive look at Apex’s new park on Thursday which is expected to be a regional destination.

Apex’s new 92-acre Pleasant Park has a little bit of everything. From pickleball and fields for a variety of sports to inclusive playgrounds.

“It was important to us that this park be totally inclusive so it’d adapt to all ages, all abilities,” said park planner Angela Reincke.

Some tournaments are already booked, including a lacrosse competition.

These events mean more people spending time and money in shops and businesses around town.

“That’s our hope, is that people come here once and then come back repeatedly,” Reincke said.

The park’s grand opening is Saturday at 10 a.m. but there are some elements still under construction, including its baseball and softball fields.