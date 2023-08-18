CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A seven-acre park under construction in the heart of Downtown Cary continues to catch the attention of many.

Downtown Cary Park, which was expected to open earlier in the summer, is now planned to open this fall. The $68 million project, located near Academy Street and East Park Street, includes a town square, plaza, pavilion, skywalk and much more. Park staff said it will also be a hot spot for classes, special events and about 500 programs a year.

Park General Manager, Joy Ennis, said the Town of Cary has been planning for the park for more than 20 years. It will be the town’s first urban park. During the process, Ennis said they received a lot of public input to make the area for the people. She said Downtown Cary Park has already started to stimulate economic development and revitalize downtown.

Since 1990, Ennis said Cary’s population has grown significantly from about 45,000 to 180,000 people. Among the historic buildings and homes, the general manager said they have noticed the number of new businesses and homes that have expanded with it.

Among those new businesses is Filly Coffee. Owner, Rosanna Mirabal, who operates out of a cute, turquoise horse trailer, said she started her coffee roasting business in Pennsylvania and opened in Cary about three weeks ago. Mirabal said, “It’s thriving, it’s such a great location… The Cary Park is opening and I think that’s going to be such a great acceleration for a lot of businesses.”

Staff at nearby businesses said they’ve been eager to see the park open after it was originally planned to open in early summer. Ennis said the reason for delays was not just because of the size of the project, but also the wet, rainy season that slowed construction earlier this year.

“You might remember the weather was cold in winter and it rained a lot this past spring. And when it comes to construction and planting, that’s the kind of stuff that delays,” said Roy Dahoquist with Cotton House Craft Brewing. Located next to the construction site, the bartender said they’ve been able to closely watch the progress of the park and talk with construction workers.

Dahoquist said their business isn’t just looking forward to the park, but also the social district that is expected to begin when the park officially opens. Dahoquist said their brewery will be able to sell beer and wine in open containers to customers that will be allowed in the block near the park from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

“All and all, it will just bring more people, bring events and it brings for us as a business. Obviously, with the being a social district, it’ll bring us more customers, more people come in not staying here, but coming in just to grab a drink and go,” said Dahoquist.

Park staff said Downtown Cary Park will open to the public in November with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for November 19.