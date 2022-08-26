RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches.

This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year.

In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers.

Durham Public Schools will now charge $3.75 for student lunches; however, breakfast is free.

And in Cumberland County, it is $2.65 for K-5 lunches, and it is $2.75 for 6-12 graders.

In Johnston County, Lunches for PreK-8 are $3.00 and $3.50 for 9-12 graders.